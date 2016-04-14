Yoink
Simplify and Improve Drag and Drop on your Mac
and speed up your daily workflow.
Drag & drop, super simplified.
don_gmt, Swiss App Store
A must-have app!
mc_razza, Australian App Store
So simple to use and a great timesaver.
danmac147, Irish App Store
Yoink really makes the whole drag’n’drop process much less stressful.
Whitson Gordon, lifehacker.com
Yoink is a fantastic way to enhance drag’n’drop. Highly recommended.
Federico Viticci, MacStories.net
Yoink for Mac
OS X Lion 10.7.3 or newer required
Available in English, German, Japanese,
Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian,
Portuguese (Portugal) and Portuguese (Brazil)
When multiple files are dragged to Yoink, they’re combined into
a Stack, which makes dragging them out together very easy.
Stacks can be split up, so
individual files are exposed.
OS X Lion 10.7.3 or newer required
By providing a temporary place for your file drags and app-content,
Yoink frees up your mouse, letting you navigate more comfortably to
the destination of your files.
Use QuickLook to quickly identify files - either via the file icon or the more detailed QuickLook Previews.
Personalize.
Change where and when Yoink should appear to make it fit your workflow and daily routines perfectly.
For instance, you can change it to not show up at your screen’s edge, but directly at your mouse cursor, making adding files even easier.
Featured on the Mac App Store
Yoink speeds up your workflow by simplifying drag and drop.
At the target window, space or fullscreen-app,
drag the files out of Yoink again.
Drag files and app content you’d like to
move or copy to Yoink.
Navigate freely to the destination of your files,
without having to keep the mouse button pressed.
Designed for Ease of Use.
Any file, any app-content.
Yoink accepts any file from Finder and app-content from almost any Cocoa app.
So whether you’d like to move or copy files to a different folder or hard drive on your Mac or wish to collect images from a website or text snippets from documents before you move them to the desired destination, Yoink has got you covered.
Yoink accepts any file from Finder and app-content from almost any Cocoa app.
So whether you’d like to move or copy files to a different folder or hard drive on your Mac or wish to collect images from a website or text snippets from documents before you move them to the desired destination, Yoink has got you covered.
Multiple Files.
Identify Files. Quickly.
Force Touch.
Use Force Touch to be even faster moving and copying files with Yoink.
Easily select all files, reveal them in Finder, QuickLook files or pin them to Yoink.
And more.
Set up Yoink to ignore apps where you don’t need it, and add a keyboard shortcut to manually hide and show Yoink.
Check out the Usage Tips page to get the most out of Yoink.
